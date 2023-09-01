Lee “Butch” Anderson, 71, of Breckenridge, MN, formerly of Elbow Lake, MN, died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, MN.
Lee was born on June 22, 1952, in Fergus Falls, MN, the son of Walter Sylvester and Evelyn Amanda (Ohren) Anderson. He attended school in Ashby, graduating in 1970. After high school, he attended Minnesota State Community & Technical College in Moorhead where he received his Automotive Repair Certification.
In June of 1980, he married Nola Haagenson and to this union came four children, Sarah, Laura, James and Walter. Lee ran and operated an Automotive Shop in Ashby for many years where he was very proud of his wrecker. He would often go out in snowstorms and rescue those stuck and do it free of charge showing his true caring side he had. In the early 1990’s he attended Wahpeton School of Science where he received his certifications in HVAC and Refrigeration. Lee lived and worked in various communities from Wahpeton, Campbell, Breckenridge, Fergus Falls and Elbow Lake. In December of 2019 he moved into the St. Francis Nursing Home where he currently resided.
Lee enjoyed tinkering on all things with wires, from tv’s, computers to video game consoles. He could always be seen sharing a story with those around him or even being a jokester. Lee loved dogs and had many through the years. God Bless the Memory of Lee Allen Anderson.
A special thanks to all the staff and his friends at St. Francis Nursing Home as well as CHI Hospice of Wilkin County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Evelyn Anderson, a son, James Anderson and brother, Ronald Anderson.
Lee is survived by his children, Sarah (Travis) Halena of Elbow Lake; Laura (Bryan) McKown, of Oakes, ND and Walter Anderson of Campbell; 10 grandchildren, Anna, Jayson, Emma, Bryson, Braylyn, BryElla, Brylee, Daegyn, Colt and Charlie-ann; sister, Loretta (David) Paetow, along with numerous relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life: 1:00 P.M., Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Officiating: Chaplain Paul Peterson.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
