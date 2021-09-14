Lawrence August Paul Kremeier, 97, a resident of Fergus Falls, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Lawrence was born on June 13, 1924 near Creighton, Nebraska, the only child born to Richard and Selma (Jurchen) Kremeier. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Creighton. Lawrence graduated from Creighton High School in 1942. After graduation he farmed with his father.
On February 12, 1950, he was united in marriage to Fern Doerr at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview, Nebraska. The couple farmed in the Creighton area as well as being affiliated with Cargill Inc. In 1956, they moved to the Ada/Borup area and farmed there until 1964. At that time, he accepted a position as Territory Sales Manager with Cargill Inc in its seed division and relocated to Eagle Grove, Iowa. In 1967, Lawrence was transferred to Fergus Falls, where he was assigned to the North Dakota and a portion of the Minnesota territory. He retired from Cargill Inc. in 1987.
Over the years, Lawrence was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ada, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Eagle Grove, Iowa and Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. As an active church member, he held numerous church offices.
Lawrence enjoyed family functions, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Time spent watching his sons and grandchildren participate in their activities was very special to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Fern, who died in 2017; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harlan and Helen Doerr, Norris Doerr, Harold Doerr, Dennis Doerr, Myron Doerr and Clarence and Dorothy Liibbe and nephew, Dale Liibbe.
Survivors include his sons, Terry (Wendy) Kremeier of Milton, Georgia, Leon (Sherri) Kremeier of Fergus Falls, Al (Lorraine) Kremeier of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Natalie (Cory) Todd of Winnetka, Illinois, Michael (Jessie) Kremeier of Dublin, Ohio, Trenton (fiancée Jackie Weinberger) Kremeier of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Collin (Melissa) Kremeier of Fergus Falls, Isabelle and Helaina Kremeier of Fergus Falls; great-grandchildren, Grace, Quinn, Leo, and Clara Todd of Winnetka, Illinois, Ansley, Evan, and Andrew Kremeier of Dublin, Ohio, Jace and Camden Kremeier of Fergus Falls; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Lillian Doerr of Springfield, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Elaine Doerr and Shirley Doerr both of Plainview, Nebraska and Sharon Doerr of Longview, Washington as well as several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, 333 East Cedar Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN.
Visitation: 5-7:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls and resumes one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls .
Clergy: Reverends Jay Weideman and Craig Palach.
Interment: Trinity – Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Funeral Home: Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.OlsonFuneralHome.com.