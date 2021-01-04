Leland “Lee” Haugen, 67, of Fergus Falls went to his heavenly home on December 29, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Glende–Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls is assisting the family. www.GlendeNilson.com
Lee was born August 13, 1953, to Evlynd and Mildred (Moen) Haugen in Fergus Falls. He was baptized and confirmed at Vang Church. Leeattended country school and graduated in 1971 from Fergus Falls High School. Upon graduation he attended community college. His entire life was spent farming with his brothers on the Haugen farm.
On June 3, 1978, Leland married Linda Sundblad and together raised six children on the family dairy farm.
Lee enjoyed playing softball his entire life! He liked coaching, watching and being on the ball fields. He was a true athlete. He was a quiet, loving, gentle and hard working man and would lend a hand to whoever needed it. He enjoyed playing card games, watching westerns and sports with his family. His pride and joy was watching his children and grandchildren grow up. He was a man of few words, who will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda; daughter, Melanie (Travis) Braud and their children, Ava and Aiden; son, Corey (Brooke) Haugen and their children, Connor and Chloe; daughter, Lori (Jon Cizek) Haugen and their children, Chad and Adria Muchow and Miley Cizek; daughter, Emilee (Cole) Lundby and their children, Jordyn and Karlee; son, Jacob (Laura) Haugen; siblings, Lester (Diane) Haugen, Marilyn (Ronald) Betlach, Roger (Linda) Haugen; and sister-in-law, Kay Haugen; Linda’s siblings: Julie (Kevin) Johnson, Lisa (Blaine) Ecker and Duane (Tracy) Sundblad with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Andrea Haugen; siblings, Morris Haugen and Elder (Phyllis) Haugen.