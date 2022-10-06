Leon Hanstad, 88, of Fergus Falls died Monday, October 3, 2022, at home.
He was born in Aurdal Township, Otter Tail County on October 19, 1933 to Leonard and Florence (Olson) Hanstad. He was baptized February, 1934 and confirmed June, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. He attended rural school district #80. He later attended West Central Agricultural School at Morris, MN, graduating in 1952. After graduation, he was employed at the University of Minnesota Agronomy Department in Saint Paul, MN until serving in the Army from 1953-1955. During his service, he was stationed in Germany for 16 months.
On November 5, 1955 he married Ona Melaas at Rock Prairie Lutheran Church. After serving in the armed services, he was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Leon worked in Thief River Falls and Brainerd before returning to Fergus Falls in 1958. He worked at the Fergus Falls telephone office until his retirement in 1987. After retirement, he worked part-time for the Department of Natural Resources, the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation, and Otter Tail Power Company.
Leon was a dedicated member of Zion Lutheran Church and held various positions on the church council. He also served on the board of directors for Pioneer Home for nine years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was passionate about conservation and wildlife management. He was active in the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club, serving as land manager for 20 years. He was a member of Pheasants Forever and was the caretaker on One Mile Lake Nature Trail for 12 years. He loved his dogs throughout the years and especially enjoyed hiking One Mile with Hunter.
Leon was a dedicated father. He was an assistant scoutmaster for troop #302, sharing his love of the outdoors with his three sons and their fellow scouts. During this time, he took several trips with the troop including canoeing in the Boundary Waters and hiking in Wyoming. Also, Leon and his sons took several fishing trips to Canada.
Ona and Leon were married for 67 years. They enjoyed many bus trips with the “Friends Group” and longer trips on their own. In retirement, Leon planted large gardens and especially like sharing the produce with family, neighbors, and friends. He also loved growing beautiful roses for “his bride.” During retirement, Leon also enjoyed morning coffee and conversation with friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Veva Hanstad; sister-in-law, Joyrene Hanstad; brothers-in-law, Sergy Owczynsky, Les Royer, and Gary VandeLinde; step-father, Leonard Anderson, and parents-in-law, Palmer and Edna Melaas.
He is survived by his wife, Ona; three sons, Dann of Albuquerque, NM, Dale (Tanya) of Swan Lake, Fergus Falls, and David (Marcy) of rural Fergus Falls; grandson, Jacob Hanstad of North Dakota; three granddaughters, Sabrina (Jay) Parpin and Shawn Filmer of New Mexico, and Elizabeth (Brock) Davidson of Saint Michael, MN; four great-grandsons, Ethan, Ryan, Anthony, and Jaedyn of New Mexico; sister, Lola Royer of Saint Paul, MN; brother, Rolland Hanstad of Fergus Falls; two nieces, and six nephews.
Leon will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family would like to thank Knute Nelson Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Memorial are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Military Participation: Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 and V.F.W. Post 612
Clergy: Reverend Salim Kaderbhai.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.