Leona Rothiger, age 97, of Perham, died Monday, October 5, 2020, in Perham Living. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 11 at Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service in Perham. Visitation will resume from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 12 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Perham. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN (218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Leona Rothiger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.