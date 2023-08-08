Leona Schroeder, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, August 7, 2023, at Maplewood Manor Senior Living in Elbow Lake.
Leona Alma Schroeder was born May 13, 1931, to John and Hilda (Rockstad) Grimstad in Underwood where she attended school and graduated in 1949.
Leona married Donald Schroeder on October 6, 1951, in Underwood. Together, Donald and Leona dairy farmed.
Through the years Leona was involved with WOT DHIA and served as the secretary and treasurer, ADA board member, Zion Lutheran Church Council, 4-H leader and Homemakers. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and baking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hilda Grimstad; husband, Donald; grandson, Chris Robert Schroeder; brother, John Grimstad Jr; brothers-in-law, Vernon Cooper and Lawrence Schroeder; sisters-in-law, Jean Schroeder and Leona Cooper; niece, Cynthia Kinnen; and nephew, Kent Schroeder.
Leona is survived by her children, Dana (Tammy) Schroeder and Paul (Laurie) Schroeder; grandchildren, John (Carmen) Schroeder, Sara Schroeder, Matt and Dave Schroeder and Emily Brandt; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Logan and Izabel Schroeder; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, MN. Visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Salim Kaderbhai and Reverend Nancy Eldredge-Hess.
