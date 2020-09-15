Leona May Thompson, 95, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Woodland Baptist Church, Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of Leona’s service will be available on her memorial page at www.glendenilson.com.
The Rev. William Lobb will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
