Leonard Harold Westrom of rural Elbow Lake, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice after a short time with cancer.
Leonard was born on June 3, 1931, to Selmer and Hilda (Johnson) Westrom on the home farm and passed away at home on the same farm. He passed away on what would have been his mother’s birthday.
He accepted the Lord as his Savior in 1947. His faith remained strong throughout his life. He loved reading and studying his Bible and talking to people about the Lord, which included teaching Sunday school. He was a charter member of Grace Evangelical Free Church. He attended country school and Hillcrest Lutheran Academy of Fergus Falls.
On September 1, 1953, Leonard married Shirley Erfert. He milked cows and farmed the land and enjoyed riding and driving his horses. He and Shirley enjoyed spending winters in Arizona for over 20 years. They enjoyed the fellowship they had at Calvary Free Lutheran Church, helping with the food pantry, and making a lot of new friends.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents and son, Dwaine.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of 68 years; daughter, Joyce (Lee) Jenks of Lowry; daughter-in-law, Beverly Westrom of Alexandria; grandchildren, Willy (Jenny) Westrom of Elbow Lake, Mark (Mandy) Westrom of Barrett, Bonnie (Kyle) Waskosky of Erdahl, Timothy (Elizabeth) Jenks of Villard; and great-grandchildren, Kyra and Lora Westrom, Oliver, Casey and Holly Waskosky, Caleb and McKenna Jenks.
Blessed be the memory of Leonard Westrom.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, Elbow Lake.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Grace Evangelical Free Church and resuming one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
To view the video tribute and leave online condolences, please visit Leonard’s webpage at EricksonSmithFH.com.
