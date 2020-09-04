LeRoy Dale Ouren, 84, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Fergus Falls in the care of his family.
LeRoy was born September 14, 1935, in Fergus Falls, to Henry and Selma (Johnson) Ouren. He attended Erhard Country School and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School. LeRoy married Marilyn Clauson on August 4, 1956, in Erhard, at Bagstevold Church.
LeRoy was in construction for over 50 years. He co-owned Ouren Brothers Construction with his brother, Lester, for many of these years. He was a member of the cemetery committee at Grace Lutheran Church and also served in the United States Army Reserve. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing pool at the pool hall. He also liked to go to Ron’s (Jensen) cabin, “the Our Inn,” to hunt and bond with the boys.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Marilyn Ouren; his brothers, Harold Ouren, Lester Ouren, Roy Ouren and Jim Ouren; sisters, Joyce Thiel and Sharon Westergard; father, Henry, and mother, Selma (Bengston) Ouren.
LeRoy is survived by his children, Dean (Lana) of Fergus Falls, Debbie (Keith) Bergren of Pelican Rapids, Dennis (Lisa) of Pelican Rapids, Becky Kantrud of Fergus Falls, and Brad (Lori) of Monument, Colorado; his sister Sylvia (Orrie) Koziol and his brother, Clifford Ouren, both of Fergus Falls; 15 grandchildren, Courtney (Chuck) Larsen, Chelsey (Ryan) McGinnis, Carly (Steve) Haiby, Nicholas (Teena) Jessen, April (Jordan) Arntson, Bryce Bergren (Tracey Dillon), Brady Ouren, Jake Ouren (Mikayla Fischer), Ryan Kantrud (Heather Borowski), Katie (Ashley) Kantrud, Brandon Ouren, Rachel Ouren (Levi McKitrick), Joey, David and Mark McConnaughey; and 17 great-grandchildren, Allison Jessen, Cody Pixley, Cassie (Sam) Klovstad, Calli, Kelsey, and Easton Thorson, Maisie, Parker, and Haakon Kantrud, Barrett, Oskar, and Matilda Larsen, Riggins, Rowdy, and Raya McGinnis, Axel and Rogan Haiby.
In lieu of flower memorials, the family would appreciate your support of your local hospice agency or Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Walk-thru visitation will be 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.
Outdoor service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.
The Rev. Brad Soenksen will officiate.
Interment will be at Bagstevold Cemetery, rural Erhard.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.