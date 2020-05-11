LeRoy Wegscheid, age 77, of Ottertail, passed away on May 8, 2020, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otto Township, rural Perham, when in-person gatherings are possible. In the meantime, please visit our website: www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on LeRoy’s Tribute Wall. LeRoy will be laid to rest at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills.