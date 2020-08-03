Leslie Vincent Bruce, 102, of Breckenridge, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A public visitation was held from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at United Methodist Church, Breckenridge, followed by the private family service. Rev. Mark Gronseth officiated and the burial was held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. The family would like to invite the public to Leslie’s Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at United Methodist Church, Breckenridge, followed by a light lunch at the church. The family is overwhelmed with gratitude for all the memorials and gifts sent, they are now kindly requesting just your presence, no gifts or memorials are necessary at this time.