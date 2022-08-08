Lethe “Lee” F. Torgerson, 55, of rural Underwood, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her home from cancer.
She was born February 28, 1967, in Parkers Prairie to Edward and Mable (Brady) Neubauer and was the youngest of the ten siblings.
Lethe spent her younger years growing up on the family farm in Leaf Mountain Township near Inspiration Peak. There she spent many joyful days riding horses and exploring the nearby woods and stream. When she was 13, her family moved to a hobby farm near South Turtle Lake. In her later years, she enjoyed deer hunting with her family, spending time at the “80” and spoiling her grandchildren. Her greatest pleasure was knitting and spent many peaceful hours making her next creation, even while sitting in her deer stand.
She worked 23 years for Otter Tail County at her dream job, first at the Battle Lake Transfer Station and then at the Northeast Landfill.
Lethe was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister. She is survived by her husband, Cameron Torgerson; son, Eric Torgerson; daughter, Samantha (Shannon) Torvinen; grandchildren, Jasmin, Edric and Thornton Torvinen; her siblings, Ione Koep, Edward (Pam) Neubauer, Irene Marshall, Mable (Stan) Jesinoski, Mary Ann (Pete) Pederson, Robert Neubauer, Geraldine (Dan) Buck, Brady (Kathy) Neubauer, and many nieces and nephews.
Lethe will always be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will forever be missed. May she rest in peace.
In memory of Lethe, memorials can be made to: Perham Health Foundation-Cancer Care 1000 Coney Street West, Perham, MN 56573
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
