Levi Chase, 20, of rural Battle Lake died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence.
Levi Allen Chase was born on January 14, 2000, to the Chase family. His two sisters, Maggie and Elle, welcomed their new baby brother with sloppy kisses and sometimes not-so-gentle snuggles. Eighteen months later, Levi became the big brother to the youngest Chase boy, Noah.
Throughout Levi’s life, he was known affectionately as “The Professor.” Always tucked away with his nose in a good book, no matter the location. Sitting on his horse reading? No problem. Selling gadgets at the state fair with a book? Piece of cake. Levi loved the solitude but also the adventure a book could bring its reader.
Levi participated in many activities from building complex robots, to winning world championship titles riding horses, to snowmobiling and ice fishing with his papa and brother. Levi grabbed life by the horns. Every Fourth of July, Levi was in charge of putting on the most beautiful of patriotic displays.
As Levi concluded his high school career, he was very thoughtful about how he wanted to live his adult life and what career would fulfill him. He chose to pursue a career as a pilot at UND in Grand Forks. Levi’s heart truly soared with the wings of his plane each time he took flight.
He is survived by his parents: Sparky Chase and Liz Chase (Frederiksen), sisters: Elle and Maggie Chase, brother: Noah Chase, grandmother: Elaine Chase, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ray Chase. His gentle, kind spirit lives in each of us as we boat across Lake Ethel and listen to the whispering breeze in the old oak trees. Fly high, our pilot.
Prayer service will be Friday, June 19, 2020, at 8:30 p.m. at Ethel Beach Resort (27521 County Highway 5, Battle Lake).
Memorial service will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The reception will be held after the service at Ethel Beach Resort (27521 County Highway 5, Battle Lake).
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.