Lewin Clefisch

Lewin Gene Clefisch was born on November 2, 1944 in Manchester, Iowa to Earl and Romilda (Lewin). He was born a child of God in the waters of Baptism on November 26, 1944 and confirmed on April 14, 1957 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Elkport, Iowa. He graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1962, Guttenberg, Iowa and received his B.A. degree from Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa in 1966, majoring in Greek and German and his M.Div. degree from Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa in 1970. A year of Graduate School followed at the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago. He was united in marriage to Larrel Delene Benton on May 25, 1968. He was ordained on August 22, 1971 at his Internship congregation, Trinity Lutheran Church, Ingleside, Illinois. Following Larrel’s death, he was united in marriage to Karen Ann Hermann on September 25, 2014. Karen passed away on May 19, 2019. Lewin later married Elmira Hattie Hogness on January 10, 2020. They made their home on Pickerel Lake, near Detroit Lakes, MN.

