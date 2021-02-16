Lila (Michealson) Sabbe, 95, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Pioneer Cottages in Breckenridge.
Lila was born May 9, 1925, to John and Marie (Hegstad) Michealson in Aastad Township. She grew up in Fergus Falls, attended Madison Elementary, and graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1943. After high school, during World War II she worked at the Boeing Plant in Renton, Washington. She returned home and began working as an abstractor.
On August 15, 1948, Lila married Kenneth Sabbe at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. The couple lived in Fergus Falls and raised their four daughters, Nancy, Sally, Jane and Polly. While raising her family, she continued to work as an abstractor for NF Field Abstracting.
She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where she was active in circles and taught Sunday school. She was a member of the Eagles, VFW Auxiliary and homemakers club. Lila and Ken loved playing cards in their card club and went dancing on Saturday nights.
Lila enjoyed sewing dresses for her granddaughters, gardening, knitting, crafting and making quilts for her grandchildren. She also loved to bake cookies for her family. They were always plentiful at her house. She loved doing anything for her grandchildren. She loved to clean and entertain. Thanksgiving at grandma’s was a major holiday celebrated with family and friends for over 60 years.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Ken; two sisters and six brothers.
Lila is survived by her four daughters, Nancy Sabbe of Madison, South Dakota, Sally (Daniel) Rugroden of Hickson, North Dakota, Jane (Tom) Shulstad of Pelican Rapids, Polly (Jeff) Withuski of Wahpeton; grandchildren, Paul (Kelly) Rugroden, Peter (Elise) Rugroden, Nicole (Ben) Nordvik, Amy (Alan) Hodenfield, Nathan (Ali) Shulstad, and Eric Shulstad, Michael, John, Thomas and Andrew Withuski; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Noah, Simon and Lydia Rugroden, Jeremiah, Nathaniel and Lily Rugroden, Ezekiel, Isaiah and Maisy Nordvik, James, Katelyn, Isaac and Owen Hodenfield, also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Walk-through visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.