Lillian Mindermann, age 78, of New York Mills, passed away on January 23, 2021. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills with prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of family and friends, private family services will be held. Lillian will be laid to rest at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Camp Ripley, in Little Falls, at a later date.
