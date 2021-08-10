Lillian Overland, 94, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls.
Lillian Pearline Overland was born September 7, 1926, in Hagen, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Ole and Olga Njaa. She was one of eight children raised on a small family farm. She attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse and graduated high school at the Lutheran Bible Institute in Outlook, Saskatchewan, Canada. She attended the Lutheran Brethren Bible College in Fergus Falls, for two years following high school.
On October 12, 1947, she married Oscar Edwin Overland, and together they served the Lord in a number of parishes in Canada and the United States.
She was one who wept with those who were weeping, rejoiced with those who were rejoicing, and suffered with those who were suffering. As a pastor’s wife Lillian touched the lives of many people through her kindness, compassion and her ministry of hospitality. She welcomed many into her home. Lillian and Edwin were a well-matched team in the ministry to which the Lord had called them.
In 1948 Lillian and Edwin began raising a family. She gave birth to her daughter, Crystal, and three sons, David, Jonathan and Paul. She was able to make a house into a home. She was a tireless worker, most often the first one up in the morning and the last to go to bed at night. She was a loving mother who provided for the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of her children, reading Bible stories and teaching us how to pray.
When Edwin was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease she went to Seattle community college where she graduated at the age of 51 with a nursing degree as an LPN in order to better care for him and to provide a source of income for herself.
She made Fergus Falls her home these last five years. She went home to Glory August 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin; sisters, Adeline Solid, Margaret Hanson and Myrtle Jensen; and brother, Harry Njaa; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Overland. She is survived by her children, Crystal (David) Veum of Fergus Falls, David (Nancy) Overland of Mukilteo, Washington; Jonathan (Debbie) Overland of Okotoks, Alberta, Canada; Paul (Martha) Overland of Marysville, Washington. Eleven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral service: 2 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church in Fergus Falls with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Revs. David Overland and David Veum.
Interment: Floral Hills Cemetery, Lynnwood, Washington.
