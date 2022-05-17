Linda Ann Beckman was born August 18, 1950, in Herman, Minnesota, to Walter and Clara (Haukland) Fleischfresser. She passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at home in Wendell surrounded by her family. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake with a visitation beginning at 1:00 PM.
Linda was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Barrett, Minnesota and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wendell, Minnesota.
Linda graduated from Barrett High School in 1970. Shortly after she met Dennis Beckman and they married on September 26, 1970, in Sisseton, South Dakota. To this union came three children, Tracy in 1971, Jinny in 1978, and Jamie in 1984.
Linda started her career at Rosenblatt’s as a presser in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. She was employed there for 20 years before they closed, and she became a housekeeper. Linda cleaned for many companies including Holiday Inn, Comfort Inn, and Best Western, where she was the head housekeeper. Due to declining health, she retired in 2011.
Linda enjoyed fishing with her husband Dennis. She also enjoyed gardening, riding horse, and cooking. Linda loved to watch old western tv and gameshows. She enjoyed talking on the phone and especially spending time with her family. Linda and Dennis also liked to travel to the Black Hills in South Dakota. She was a part of the VFW in Fergus.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Beckman of Wendell, MN; daughters; Tracy Beckman of Fergus Falls, MN, and Jinny (Russel) Beckman of Elbow Lake, MN; sisters; Shirley Olson of Elbow Lake, MN, Arlene Pieske of Battle Lake, MN, Violetta Norman of Dalton, MN, and Betty Fleischfresser of Pine River, MN; grandchildren; Tristan Muir, Madison Thielen, Hope Thielen, Abigail Thielen, and Ryder Thielen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Clara Fleischfresser; son, Jamie Beckman; and brothers, Jimmy Fleischfresser, Ray Fleischfresser, and Duane Fleischfresser.
