Linda Chally passed away with her family by her side on January 15, 2023. Linda was born on November 16, 1949 to Vernon and Lorraine (Olson) Chally in Grafton, ND. Linda lived in Park River, ND through the 8th grade and then the family moved to Grand Forks. Linda attended high school at Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo, ND. Linda received her B.S. degree at North Dakota State University in 1968 with a major in Home Economics and Textiles. Linda earned her Masters of Science in Special Education from Moorhead State University in 1990. Linda married Dale Siebert in 1971 and they made their home in Carson and then Lisbon, ND where they raised their three daughters. Linda moved to Fergus Falls in 1994.
Linda was a gifted quilter and enjoyed her quilt retreats with wonderful friends. Linda loved to travel and her favorite places included Norway, France, Italy, and Iceland. Linda cherished her time with friends and her family, especially with her grandchildren. Linda was a compassionate teacher who loved her students and connected with them beyond their school years. Linda taught in the Milnor, Breckenridge, and Henning school districts before retiring.
Linda is survived by her children, Dana Steele of Fergus Falls, and Kari Winter of Northfield, MN, grandchildren, Tanner, Taylor and Braeden Steele and Regan and Madeline Winter, former husbands, Dale Siebert and Lyle Hoxtell, stepdaughter, Lethe Hoxtell, sisters, Deborah (Dick) Grant of Fargo, ND, and Laurie (Chuck) Larson of Bismarck, ND and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her daughter Amy, parents, and siblings Brian Chally and Cynthia Page and step daughter Carissa Hoxtell.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred for St Judes or Camp Grassick.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial service: Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Burial: Trinity Cemetery in Edinburg, ND at a later date.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone