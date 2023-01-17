Linda Chally

Linda Chally passed away with her family by her side on January 15, 2023. Linda was born on November 16, 1949 to Vernon and Lorraine (Olson) Chally in Grafton, ND. Linda lived in Park River, ND through the 8th grade and then the family moved to Grand Forks. Linda attended high school at Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo, ND. Linda received her B.S. degree at North Dakota State University in 1968 with a major in Home Economics and Textiles. Linda earned her Masters of Science in Special Education from Moorhead State University in 1990. Linda married Dale Siebert in 1971 and they made their home in Carson and then Lisbon, ND where they raised their three daughters. Linda moved to Fergus Falls in 1994.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?