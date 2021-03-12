Linda Fredrick beloved mother, stepmother, grandmother and friend, has gone to her eternal resting place on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born October 6, 1951, in Fergus Falls to Nobel and Katherine (Moen) Peterson.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her older brother David. Her memory will be lovingly cherished by her husband, Leslie Fredrick of Dalton. Her spirit is carried in the lives of her two daughters, Stephanie (Matthew) Nitchals and Aimee (Chad) Spry both of Tampa, Florida; two stepsons, Wes (Michele) Fredrick of Fergus Falls and Brad (Renee) Fredrick of Buffalo; nine grandkids, Devin, Cody, Paige, Hayley, Aaron, Ryan, Katherine, Jackson and Meredith, and two great-grandsons, Dominic and Dawson.
Linda loved her family and her friends and always wanted them to know it. She never left a Facebook message unread or an inspirational quote unsent. Your arrival at the farm was always met with an enthusiastic wave from the front porch and a warm hug when you reached the top of the stairs.
She loved a good book, gardening, old movies, crime shows, and silk flower arranging. She appreciated a good day’s work and making sure all of her customers were helped and felt appreciated.
There will be a celebration of her life for her beloved family and all of her friends at the Dalton Community Center on Saturday, May 29 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Like the silk flowers she arranged, her memory will live on in all of us, beautiful and unchanged.
Assistance is provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
