Linda Fredrick beloved mother, step-mother, grandmother and friend, has gone to her eternal resting place on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
There will be a celebration of her life for her beloved family and all of her friends at the Dalton Community Center on Saturday, May 29 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Like the silk flowers she arranged, her memory will live on in all of us, beautiful and unchanged.
Assistance is provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
