Linda (Gast) Rheault, 70, of Fergus Falls, passed away peacefully Friday, January 28, 2022, at her residence.
Linda Kaye (Gast) Rheault was born March 25, 1951, to Theodore and Pearl (Schultz) Gast in Breckenridge. She grew up in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and graduated high school in 1969. She pursued nursing training at the North Dakota State School of Science and completed her training in 1970. Linda relocated to Fargo, North Dakota, and began her nursing career at Dakota Hospital. Her career then brought her to St. John's Hospital and later back to Dakota Clinic. During this time, she met Mike Rheault. They married August 4, 1984, and made their home in Fargo, North Dakota. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter, Laura Ann, on October 20, 1986.
In 1993, the family relocated to Fergus Falls. Linda continued her nursing career at Lake Region Healthcare/Fergus Falls Medical Group, retiring in 2007. Linda enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, attending her daughter’s school and sport activities, country concerts and festivals, bowling, camping and traveling.
Linda is survived by her husband, Mike of Fergus Falls; daughter, Laura (Josh) Rogers of Mandan, North Dakota; grandchildren: Dylan, Owen and Wyatt Rogers; brother, Larry (Janet) Gast; sister Lynette (Chris) Buskirk; nieces and nephews: Jennifer Gast, Casey (Jen) Gast, Christina (Shane) Edlund, Jordan Buskirk, Callie Buskirk; mother-in-law, Joan Rheault; great nephews: William, August and Simon Edlund. Linda will be missed by Annie, her beloved French Brittany who was her constant companion at home when not out hunting with Mike.
Preceding Linda in death were her parents, Theodore and Pearl Gast; father-in-law, Norman Rheault; sister-in-law, Twyla Gast; infant daughter, Leah Rheault and a great-niece, Faith Edlund.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, and will resume one hour prior to the service at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Interment: St. Otto's Catholic Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone