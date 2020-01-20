Lisa Marie Boutain, 41, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, January 17, 2020, unexpectedly at her home.
Lisa Marie Boutain was born March 1, 1978 to Ricky and Cheryl (Klinke) Boutain at the Northwest Medical Center in Thief River Falls. She was born and raised in Thief River Falls. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1997.
Lisa loved to spend time with family and friends. Growing up she had the opportunity to go to Camp Friendship in Worthington. She loved a good thriller movie; in fact, the scarier the better and listening to music, especially country and Elvis Presley. She enjoyed swimming with her brothers at Pebble Beach in Fergus Falls when she was able. Lisa loved her cat, Rosie and dogs, Sally and Ginger. Her favorite times of the year were her birthday and Christmas because she got to spend more time with family.
She enjoyed the staff at Synstelien Community Services that took care of her and loved being in their presence. She loved cooking with them and doing artwork.
Preceding her in death are her grandparents, Allan and Agda Klinke and Raymond Boutain; infant sister, Christi Ann Boutain; cousins, Lance Klinke and Amy Rux; aunt, Dawn Klinke; uncles, Ronnie, Donnie, Richard, Loren, and Ross Klinke, and nephew, Nicholas Boutain.
She is survived by her parents Ricky and Cheryl Boutain of Moorhead; siblings, Ricky Jr. (Jessica) Boutain of Thief River Falls, Jesse (Jolene Rodriguez) Boutain of Glyndon; nieces, Lydia, Christi and Adalyn; grandmother, Janet Boutain; aunts, Lorna Snailum of Battleground, Washington, Ranae Davidson of Middle River, Karen Comstock of Thief River Falls, Dee Hunt of Fergus Falls, Susan Lovdokken and Rita Boutain of Hankinson, North Dakota, and Jodi Krone of Cody, Wyoming; uncles, Randy Boutain of Casselton, North Dakota, and Roger and Russell Boutain of Hankinson, North Dakota, and numerous cousins and friends.
Lisa was full of life and had a big beautiful smile. May her memory be blessed.
We would like to give our sincere gratitude to the staff at the Synstelien Community Home for taking such excellent care of our daughter, Lisa. Thank you for the good memories, the laughs, and big smiles when she wasn’t sick.
Visitation will be one hour prior to each service at the funeral home.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Chris Thoresen will officiate.
Service in Thief River Falls at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Service, Thief River Falls.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Thief River Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.