Lisa Ann Brakke, 61, of Fargo, died Tuesday January 21, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center Fargo.
She was born October 9, 1958, at Pelican Rapids to Lloyd and Gladys (Trosvik) Ouse. She grew up on the family farm and attended school at Rothsay. She earned her M.B.A. at Moorhead State University. She was married on December 2, 1994, to Jon Brakke in Minneapolis.
Lisa was passionate about the people in her life. Her support for those people was unwavering. That approach carried over to everything she undertook. She would always examine the situation and dedicate whatever was required to address it. She was never afraid to stand up for what she believed.
She was a gourmet cook and shared her love of that with her nieces and nephews. Lisa was intimately involved in her husband’s auto racing and travel throughout the Midwest attending racing events.
Those of us who knew her will be poorer by her absence.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Jon and their dog, Soren, father, Lloyd Ouse of Fargo, sister, Dawn (Mike) Leitch of Brainerd, brother, Steve Ouse of Rothsay, brother-in-law, Tony (Karen) Grindberg, Fargo, nieces, M’Erin Leitch of London, England, Maraigh (Brian) Mills, Bloomington, Ashlyn Grindberg, New Hope, and nephew, Chase Grindberg, Fargo. Brother-in-law, Mark (Lyn) Brakke, Coon Rapids, sister-in-law, Mary Brooks, Davis, California and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 2013 and her sister, Vanessa Grindberg in 2002.
Memorials preferred to 4 Luv of Dog Rescue and Hospice of the Red River Valley.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.