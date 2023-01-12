Lloyd Jobe

Lloyd G. Jobe, 90, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?