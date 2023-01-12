Lloyd G. Jobe, 90, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Lloyd Gerhardt Jobe was born December 15, 1932 in New Richland, MN to Leonard and Beda (Johnson) Jobe. He grew up on a farm near New Richland and attended school there. On July 22, 1954 he joined the United States Army, serving in Korea. He was discharged May 16, 1956. He returned to Cromwell, MN and resumed working for the Diamond Match Company. It was there he met his future wife, Jeanette Weets. They were married on November 3, 1956 in Duluth, MN. The couple moved to a farm near Barnum and worked at the wood conversion company in Cloquet. Their house burned down in 1967 and they moved to a dairy farm near Battle Lake. Lloyd retired from farming in 1986 and attended truck driving school at Madison, WI. Lloyd first drove truck for Golden Ring and later had his own company. In 1993 they moved to Fergus Falls.
He was a member of the Fergus Falls VFW Post 612, Underwood Lions, Lakes Area Sportsman Club, and Zion Lutheran Church of Amor. Some of his hobbies included gardening, canning, and traveling.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Leonard and Beda Jobe; his wife Jeanette in 2000; great-grandson, Whylix Ditch; grandson, Jonathan Jobe, and brother, Marlin Jobe.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Monic Jobe of Morris; two daughters, Pam (Darrell) Ditch of Breckenridge and Amy (Steve) Nelson of Fergus Falls; two sons, Russell (Debbie) Jobe of Ashby and Raymond Jobe of Underwood; two step-daughters, Susan (Steven) Hayes of Flower Mount, TX and Lisa Cooper of St. Cloud; one step-son, Greg (Patty) Verlo of Centennial, CO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert (Lois) Jobe of Wright, and sister-in-law, Ina Jobe of Mahtowa, and many nieces and nephews.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Norm Thomsen.
Military Participation: Fergus Falls V. F. W. Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
Interment: Zion-Amor Cemetery, Amor, MN.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
