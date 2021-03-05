Lloyd E. “Buddy” King, age 87 of Fergus Falls, passed away March 3, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Lloyd was born on April 8, 1933 in Cando, North Dakota, the son of Arthur and Mary (Kovacik) King. He graduated from Cando High School before enlisting in the U. S. Army. After his faithful service he was honorably discharged in 1955. Lloyd attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis where he gained his machining certification.
On May 3, 1958, he married Margaret “Peggy” Currie in Minneapolis. The family lived in Minneapolis where Lloyd worked as a machinist. In 1965, Lloyd and two fellow coworkers started King Machine Incorporated. In 1977, Lloyd became sole proprietor of King Machine and moved the company to Fergus Falls. Lloyd later moved the company to West Fargo, before selling in 1992 and retiring. Lloyd was a member of the Harold T. Swenson VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30, the Eagle and the Elks. Lloyd was known for being a hard worker and having a strong work ethic. God bless the memory of Lloyd E. King.
Lloyd’s interests included hunting, golfing, bingo, bowling and making the grandkids lives miserable because they had to visit, “Grumpy Grandpa.” Lloyd cherished the time he spent on the road, especially pulling campers all around the United States with his son, Tim.
Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Margaret (Peg) King; four children, Cheryl King, Kathy Eggl, Timothy (Sandy) King and Dawn (Ken Holets) King; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Luke) Jara, Michael King, Kelsey (David) Schulz, Kassandra (Kyle) Upright, Kendra (Nathaniel) Karst, and Jace (Sara Holeman) King; 11 great-grandchildren, Grace, Noah and Reed Jara, Kaylie King, Mason and Porter Schulz, Kamden and Karson Upright, Adeline Karst, Cayden Beauchamp and Axil King; sister, Beverly Parker, brothers Robert (Bernie) King, Donald (Beverly) King, and Richard (Arlene) King along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Arthur King; son, James King; brother Arthur King and great grandson, Wyatt Jara.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 8, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Services will be live streamed for those that are unable to attend. A committal service with military honors will take place in the summer of 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Cando, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with the Glende-NIlson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.