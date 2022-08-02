Lloyd Ouse, 95, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Pelican Valley Care Center in Pelican Rapids, MN.
Lloyd Franklin was born September 17, 1926, in Rothsay, MN to Melvin and Celia (Morris) Ouse. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in Rothsay.
On July 7, 1951, Lloyd married Gladys Trosvik in Rothsay. Lloyd was inducted into the US Army that fall with a year served overseas in South Korea, 1952-1953. After his discharge Gladys and Lloyd spent the next 60 years building up the farm and beef operation and raising four children. Lloyd helped change the skyline of the prairie west Rothsay by planting miles of trees. He had a love of flying and spent many hours up in the Stinson.
In 1961, Lloyd was King Agassiz Wilkin County. Gladys and Lloyd were Valley Farmer and Homemaker at the Crookston Winter Show in 1966. He as active in his community and served on the boards of Lake Region Electric Co-op, Oscar/Parke Insurance, Manston township, Rothsay school district and Hamar church council.
Lloyd and Gladys enjoyed hosting family and friends at their cabin on Lake Lida in their later years.
Lloyd is survived by his son, Steven Ouse; daughter, Dawn (Mike) Leitch; sons-in-law, Jon Brakke and Tony (Karen) Grindberg; grandchildren, M’Erin Leitch, Maraigh (Brian) Mills, Ashlyn (Jeremy) Host, Chase (Katie) Grindberg, and great-grandsons, Stafford and Henry Mills. He is also survived by his brother, Ralph (Roberta) Ouse, and sisters, Betty Froslie and Margie Halbakken, along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Gladys; daughters, Lisa Brakke and Vanessa Grindberg, and brother, Clifford.
Visitation: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at New Life Lutheran Church, Rothsay, with prayer service at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022 at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay.
Clergy: Reverend Randy Whitehead
Interment: Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
