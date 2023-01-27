Lloyd Peasley, 91, went home to be with his Lord, Monday January 23, 2023 at the MN Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Lloyd was born on January 15, 1932 in rural Erhard, to Ralph and Emma (Nelson) Peasley. He was baptized and confirmed at Tonseth Lutheran Church. He grew up on the family farm and attended country school eight miles east of Erhard, in rural Maplewood Township.
He had just been discharged from the Army when he met the love of his life, Rose Hoffman. They were married September 17, 1955 in Sisseton, SD. Their first home was in Maplewood Park. In 1966, the couple moved to a farm that they had purchased 2 1⁄2 miles east of Erhard. This was their home for 39 years and where they raised their three children, Lorrie, Larry, and Danny. For the past five years, Lloyd had been residing at the MN Veterans Home in Fergus Falls. We will be ever grateful for the wonderful care that Lloyd received from the amazing staff there.
Lloyd was proud of his service in the U.S. army. He was known for his love of music. For many years he performed in local bands, singing and playing his guitar. The highlight of his 90th birthday was singing and playing his guitar for his fellow residents and family at the Vet’s Home. His hobbies also included racing cars, hunting, fishing, horseshoes, pool, gathering with friends playing cards, and bowling. He was very social and loved visiting. Lloyd took pride in providing for his family and worked for Anderson Brothers Construction for many years while also tending to the family farm. Later, Lloyd started his own excavating business and continued operating that until retirement. Lloyd loved his family and he was greatly loved in return.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Rose; parents, Ralph and Emma Peasley; father and mother-in-law, Bernard and Grace Hoffman; brothers, David (LaVerne) Peasley, Roy (Verna) Peasley, and James Peasley; brothers-in-law, Reuben (Jane) Kinnaman and Vern Kinnaman, and sisters-in-law, Pat Erickson, Bernadine, Delores, and Rose Marie.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Lorrie (Dale) Schmidt of Battle Lake, Larry (Brenda) Peasley of Erhard, and Danny (Angela) Peasley of Barnesville; grandchildren, Stephanie (Brad) Anderson, Katie (Dan) Barbre, Ben (Sara) Peasley, Amber (Seth) Simonson, Joe Peasley, Adam Peasley, Zachary Peasley, Alexis (Riley) Cowins, Matt Fossum, and Amy Fossum; 21 great-grandchildren and another one on the way; brothers-in-law, Randy Erickson and Robert (Violet) Pourrier, and sisters-in-law, Lynn Kinnaman, Charlene, and Betty Ann. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and special caregivers at the Vet’s Home.
Blessed be the memory of Lloyd Peasley.
Visitation: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls
Clergy: Reverend Craig Palach.
Interment: Maplewood Presbyterian Cemetery, Erhard, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
