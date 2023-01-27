Lloyd Peasley

Lloyd Peasley, 91, went home to be with his Lord, Monday January 23, 2023 at the MN Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?