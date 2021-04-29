Lloyd Perry Rudd Jr., 95, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Lloyd was born September 17, 1925, to Lloyd P. and Laura (Emerson) Rudd in Grove City, Meeker County, he moved to Laporte at a very early age. He attended the Laporte School system from first through 12th grade, graduating in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and entered service on November 24, 1943, and was discharged June 1, 1946, following the duration of World War II. He attended St. Mary’s in Winona, and the University of Minnesota while in the service. He then attended Bemidji State Teachers College after leaving the U.S. Navy, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. Lloyd taught high school in Hackensack, for two years and then joined the Minnesota State Highway Patrol February 1, 1952, and retired July 1, 1982, after 30 years of service.
He married Carol Jean Clark on November 27, 1947. Lloyd and Carol were blessed with two children, Randall K. and Laurie J. After Carol’s death on January 6, 2006, he married Clarice Rud on April 14, 2006.
Lloyd was an active church member in Baptist churches wherever he was stationed, serving in many capacities from church chairman, to deacons, to trustees. He was a student of the Bible and taught adult Sunday school for many years. He was a member of CrossRoads Church in Fergus Falls. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and watching sports.
Preceding him in death was his wife from 1947-2006, Carol Jean (Clark) Rudd; his wife from 2006-2017, Clarice Mae (Haagenson) Rudd; his parents, Lloyd and Laura; great-granddaughter, June Rudd; siblings, Jewell Roberts, Lorraine Lewis and Kenyon Rudd, and sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen (Phil) Clark, Quintin Clark, James Clark, Maryann (James) Clark, Erlin Lewis, Clarence Roberts and Henry Danielson.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Randall (Eve) Rudd of Springtown, Texas, and Laurie (Mark) Bader of Hugo; grandchildren, Adam Rudd, Jayme Rudd, Kellie Bader and Ashley Bader; great-grandchildren, Joseph Rudd, Lili Rudd, Damien Rudd and Trista Haring; stepchildren, Cathy (Don) Peterson, Mary (Dick) Beck, Mark (Carolyn) Rud, Jo (Daryl) Rademacher and Jan (Brad) Vigen; sister, Verona Danielson; sisters-in-law, Twila Rudd and Beverly Clark; brother-in-law, Phil Clark, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are preferred to CrossRoads Church or the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at CrossRoads Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at Rindal Cemetery, Underwood.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.