Lois L. Anderson, 89, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, after a short stay at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Lois was born September 21, 1933 to Bert and Margaret (Kappel) Johnson in Foxhome, MN. She attended Foxhome Grade School and graduated from Breckenridge High School.
On July 4, 1953, she married Otto L. Anderson.
Lois was a lifelong resident of Otter Tail County, but after her graduation she traveled to the west coast and east coast to visit family, living and working for a time in Buffalo NY. After returning to the area she worked at various jobs in Fergus Falls, including Woolworths where she met Otto; Alcott Grocery where she got to know all the neighborhood kids; Sears, and Red Owl.
Lois had a sharp wit with a good sense of humor and was dedicated to her family, attending and cheering on her sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in all of their sports and other activities. She was an avid sports fan and loved following the Twins and Vikings.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Otto Anderson; son, Ricky Anderson; brothers, Robert, Richard, John, James, Ronald, and sisters, Gert, Betty, and Joyce.
Lois is survived by her sons, Mark (Tamara) and Steve (Barbara); daughter-in-law Renae; grandchildren, Katie Gilbert, Ashley Anderson, and Daniel Anderson; step-grandchildren, Dustin Walls, Tyler (Nikki) Walls, and Michael (Ciara) Walls; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Jaxon, Treyton, Houston, Calyen, Gemma, Randi, Kaelyn, Kolten, Georgianna, and Roslyn; siblings, Janet Moore and Jimmy Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Dr. Doug Dent.
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
