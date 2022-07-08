Lois Benner, 92, of Fergus Falls, died at Lake Region Healthcare on June 30, 2022 with her daughters by her side. Lois Carmen Stene was born on December 4, 1929 to Oscar and Gertrude (Anderson) Stene in Ashby, Minnesota, the second of six children. She was born in the family farmhouse on the land homesteaded by her pioneer Norwegian great-grandparents John and Maren Stene. She graduated from Battle Lake High School and left the farm for Minneapolis in 1947 to attend the Minneapolis Business College. She met Bion Stanley Benner while working at Graybar Electric in Minneapolis, and they were married in 1955. They had two daughters, Kathleen (John) Hatling and Mary Jo (Joel Waldfogel) Benner, both born in Minneapolis.
Stan died in 1971, and Lois single-handedly raised her two daughters in Fergus Falls while working for 25 years at the Regional Treatment Center. Both daughters graduated from the University of Minnesota. Following her retirement in 1994, Lois was active in volunteer work, and especially enjoyed working at A Center for the Arts and singing in the Norwegian choir. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, serving as Treasurer for 20 years.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Stan Benner, her parents, brothers Charles Sherwin and John Douglas, sisters Kathryn (William) Haukos, and Mary Josephine (who died at age 9), sisters-in-law JoEllen Stene and Joyce Stene, brother-in-law Bill Nelsen, son in law John Allen Hatling, and an infant grandson, Joseph John Hatling. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Hatling of Fergus Falls and Mary Benner of Minneapolis, six grandchildren, Anne (Philip) Hintz, Elizabeth (Matthew) Danielson, Jacob Hatling, Maren Hatling, Hannah Waldfogel, and Sarah Waldfogel, great grandchildren Shepherd and Audra, sister Barbara Stene of Oak Park Heights, sister-in-law Donna (Duffy) Stene of Roseville, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral service or visitation. Her remains will be buried with her husband’s at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Please direct memorials to Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, Lake Region Hospital Foundation (cancer care and research), or your choice.
Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
