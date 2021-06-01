Lois JoAnne (Kittilson) Bogen, 82, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Lois was born May 20, 1939, to Orville and Marcella (Lemon) Kittilson in Walker. She attended grade school in Walker and graduated from Cass Lake High School in 1957.
On November 7, 1970, Lois married Dennis Bogen in Flandreau, South Dakota.
Throughout her working life she was a child care provider and also a recreation technician at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center.
Lois was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and celebrated 48 years of sobriety. She loved tending to her flower gardens, reading, playing cards, traveling, cooking, baking and coffee chats with friends.
Thoughts from her children …
My mom was a beautiful soul, she had a great sense of humor and a vocabulary that would make even Andrew Dice Clay blush. She had love for all including our feathered and furry friends.
A world without my mom is unimaginable. She was my very best friend and my whole world. I was truly blessed to have my mom for almost 54 years. Mom was a survivor and a fighter. She had polio as a teenager and had to relearn to walk, then she was diagnosed with MS and once again had to relearn to walk. Mom lived her life with grace, dignity, and integrity. She was my anchor … she helped keep me afloat. She was sunshine, rainbows, music, chocolate chip cookies, the Fourth of July, Christmas, birthdays, laughter, love and hugs, long chats, old movies, and long drives to Duluth. She loved traveling and going out to eat. She was the best mom ever. It was an honor to be her daughter.
My mom had tenacity, grit and grace. She endured more trials and tribulations than most and never lost her spirit or zest for life. She lived fiercely and loved generously, spending time with family and friends. Her smile was contagious, her laugh infectious, her quick wit and sarcasm never went unnoticed. If you met her, you loved her. She had a way of connecting with anyone she met, all ages, stages, and walks of life. Dressed up was her good sweats. She looked forward to Sunday cards and background music loud.
Preceding her in death were parents, Orville and Marcella Kittilson; brother, Richard Kittilson, and granddaughter, Angela South.
Lois is survived by her husband, Dennis Bogen of Fergus Falls; children, Jim (Karen) South of Underwood, Nancy (Roger Moses) South of Fergus Falls, and Lori Bogen of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Cassie (Stephen Breuer) South of Breckenridge, Jesse (Andrea) South of Breckenridge, and Eric (Liz Hardy) Wicklund of West Fargo, and Cody Moses of Hutchinson, and great-grandchild, Koda Spiekermeier of Breckenridge.
Memorials are preferred in Lois’ name to the Fergus Falls Alano Club.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. There will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Curt Rotto will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.