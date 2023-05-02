Lois Fagerberg

Lois Vivian (Rosin) Fagerberg, much loved mother, wife, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother died peacefully on April 29, 2023, a few days short of her 93 birthday. Lois was the oldest daughter of 13 children born to Clarence & Elsie (Muetz) Rosin in Lien Township, Barrett Minnesota on May 8, 1930. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith June 10, 1930 and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church Barrett, MN in 1945 by Reverend Lorenz.

