Lois Vivian (Rosin) Fagerberg, much loved mother, wife, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother died peacefully on April 29, 2023, a few days short of her 93 birthday. Lois was the oldest daughter of 13 children born to Clarence & Elsie (Muetz) Rosin in Lien Township, Barrett Minnesota on May 8, 1930. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith June 10, 1930 and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church Barrett, MN in 1945 by Reverend Lorenz.
Lois graduated 8th grade from Oak Ridge Dist. #4, a one room country school, in 1944 transferring to Barrett public schools and graduating high school in 1948. After graduating she worked for various families doing housework. While working for Mrs. Myrtle Sandberg she met her future husband, Myrtle’s brother, Merle Fagerberg, over a basket of eggs they were preparing to sell. Her sister-in-law, Myrtle Sandberg, was so pleased in her match-making, becoming life-long friends and sisters devoted to one another. In September 1951 Lois accompanied her sister, Delores, to Rochester, Minnesota working at the Mayo Clinic as a key punch operator. The money earned helped pay tuition for Delores’ nursing school.
On April 12, 1952, she married Merle Fagerberg at Zion Lutheran Church in Barrett, MN while he was on leave from the army. This was a love she would carry beyond his death in 1999. To this union five children were born. Upon Merle’s discharge in 1953, they returned to Elbow Lake where Merle farmed with his father. In 1970 Merle began his ministry in the Lutheran church. As a minister’s wife, she devoted herself to each congregation alongside her husband where she joined in the work of the church. She was also a member of the Carl A. Hanson American Legion Auxiliary serving as president for several years. In 1979 she, her husband, and youngest daughter took a trip of a lifetime to Norway where they met Merle’s relatives.
Lois was an avid reader and talented, creative artist who loved scrapbooking. She took over the Christian Art Festival at United Lutheran. She painted several murals at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center and Grant County Museum. She was a member of the Battle Lake Art of the Lakes Art Club and was co-chairperson with Ruth Abbott for the first Phelps Mill Festival. She designed many banners for the churches they served. But her most extraordinary talent was embroidery. She lovingly created dish towels for family and friends and embroidered quilts for each of her grandchildren. She was so skilled that one had to look closely to determine which side was the back and which was the front. Above all of her accomplishments her family was her joy and delight, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her children, Karen Melo, Paul (Barb) Fagerberg, Cheryl (Gary) Taylor, Beth Reich, and Annette Fagerberg; grandchildren Michael (Kelly) Melo, Sarah Melo, Christopher Fagerberg, Eric (fiancée Erika) Fagerberg, Megan (Jeremiah) Zahnow, Jennifer (DeJon) Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Nicole Broin, Natalie Broin, Grant Reich, Philip Wire, Alex Wire, Teddy Eggen, and Benjamin Eggen; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Virgil, Ellerd, Gerhard, and Donald Rosin; sisters Marlys Swetman, Marilyn (Paul) Gatz, Eunice Wiebolt, and Kathryn (Bill) Schmeig; sisters-in-law Barb, Carol, and Jan Rosin; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle Fagerberg; son-in-law David Melo; brothers Orvin, Kenneth, and Leonard Rosin; sister Delores Johnson; sisters-in-law Myrtle Sandberg, Beulah Fagerberg, Benina Merwin, Laura Paulson, Marlene Fagerberg, Kitty and Darlene Rosin; brothers-in-law Milo Sandberg, Stan Merwin, John Paulson, Lindell Fagerberg, Ken Wiebolt, Ed Swetman, Henry Petrie, David Johnson, Paul Randgaard; several nieces, and nephews.
Funeral Services at 2:00 PM Friday, May 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wendell, with Reverend Eugene Boe officiating. Visitation starting at 12:30 until the time of the service. Burial at West Elbow Lutheran Cemetery, rural Elbow Lake.
Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake assisted the family with arrangements.
