Lois I. Poyzer, 92, a resident of Crosby, Minnesota, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.
Lois was born in North Germany Township, Minnesota, the daughter of Gottfried and Cora (Higginbotham) Kleinke. She lived on the farm through her early teenage years, when they moved to Wadena, Minnesota.
On November 8, 1950, she married Robert Poyzer at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wadena. They lived in Indiana the first few years of marriage, where Robert was a manager of a hardware store. In 1955 Lois and Robert moved to Michigan where Robert served in the U.S. Air Force. Once his service was completed, they moved back to Wadena. In 1964, they moved to Fergus Falls where they spent many happy years. Later on in life they moved to Crosby to be closer to their son.
Lois was employed as a press machine operator for 20 years, working various dry-cleaning businesses in Minnesota, Indiana, and Michigan.
She loved helping elderly people, volunteering at Meals on Wheels, Food Shelf, and Life Enrichment. She also loved sharing her faith, teaching Sunday School and Confirmation, and working on many church committees throughout the years.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 68 years, Robert; parents, Gottfried and Cora Kleinke; sister, Mary Steinkraus, and brother, Gottfried (Junior) Kleinke.
Lois is survived by her three children, Debra (Rich) Johnston of Seattle, WA, Niki (Keith) Getschel of Harris, MN, and Lance Poyzer of Crosby, MN; grandchildren, Allison (Andrew) Altepeter, Daniel (Dana) Getschel, and Brett (Mindy) Johnston; great-grandchildren, Emmalee, Evelyn, and Ethan Altepeter, Sidney and Logan Getschel, and Hudson Johnston.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls. Please refer back to Lois’ tribute wall for a recording following the service.
