Lois Skoglund, 83, of Fergus Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home in Fergus Falls.
Lois Jean Skoglund was born May 19, 1936, at her home in Eastern Township, east of Parkers Prairie. Lois was baptized at Esther Lutheran Church, Eastern Township, rural Parkers Prairie.
After a difficult birth Lois was left disabled mentally and physically which required assistance the rest of her life. Lois enjoyed a loving family, and was taught as many skills as possible by her mother. As a special needs’ child, Lois was challenging but her mother loved her unconditionally. Lois would participate in simple activities as she wished, having an independent spirit but also a quiet and loving demeanor. She was mostly interested in watching and listening to what was going on.
When Lois was little, she had a pet cat and she carried a doll everywhere. In her later years she enjoyed playing simple games like hide and seek. If Lois needed something, she would come get help by taking a hand to lead to what she needed. She spoke a few simple words to make herself known. Lois’ favorite foods were milk, bread, sweets and ice cream.
Lois lived at home for 37 years after which her parents were advised to make her a ward of the state ensuring her care for the rest of her life. Lois entered Fergus Falls State Hospital in 1972. Lois moved to an adult foster home in Fergus Falls in 1993.
Lois enjoyed close relationships with those who took care of her. She chose her favorites, often males, and sought their attention. She loved to tease her housemates and staff and would move her wheelchair to block your path or reach out to grab you then burst into a huge smile or giggle. She liked bright clothes and enjoyed having her hair styled. She liked to have her hair rubbed and would grab staff’s hands and press their hand to her ear. She liked to hold people’s hands. Lois loved attending the Willow’s program where she developed many special relationships. Lois liked going for strolls or looking out the window. Lois loved music and sweets, especially DQ. Lois would perk up when her sister visited or called, or when staff talked to her about her family.
Lois would have celebrated her 84th birthday this May, she lived a long life filled with many joyful experiences. She touched the hearts of many. Lois will be greatly missed by her family, friends, housemates, and those who worked with her.
Lois is survived by a brother, Wally (Bea) Skoglund, Parkers Prairie and sister, Elaine Bower, Kinross, Iowa; nephews and nieces, Mark (Ann) Skoglund, Marine on St. Croix,Cathy (Craig) Carlson, Vadnais Heights, Todd (Jennifer) Skoglund, Minnetonka, Chuck Skoglund, Hudson, Wisconsin, Jean (Ben) Barbie, Oahu, Hawaii, John (Sara) Skoglund, Miltona, and their children.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Blanche Skoglund; brother and sister-in-law, Armand and Shirley Skoglund; nephew, Brad Skoglund, and brother-in-law, Bernie Bower.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
