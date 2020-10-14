Lois J. Stillwell, age 87, of Pillager died Friday, October 9, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home in Baxter. Lois’ favorite color was purple; as a tribute to Lois guests are invited to wear purple attire.
Lois was born August 1, 1933, in Owatonna to Emery and Lucille (Clarke) Borwege. She grew up in Wells, where she graduated high school. Lois continued her education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, completing her education in 1955.
Lois met Curt Stillwell while they were both teaching in Alden, and they were married on August 23, 1958, in Wells. They moved to Howard Lake, and together they farmed and Lois worked as a home economics teacher in the Howard Lake School District. The couple then moved to Fergus Falls where Lois worked at the Fergus Falls Children’s Home until her retirement home in Sylvan Township, she greatly enjoyed the serenity that the lake brought to her life. She walked strongly in her faith and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Lois was also a member of the Senior Bowling League.
Lois enjoyed collecting dolls, purple glassware, reading, playing cards and watching game shows. Lois loved animals, especially her schnauzers. She was spunky, playful and witty; Lois will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Lois is survived by her good friend, Joseph Kunstleben; brother, Jerry Borwage; brothers-in-law, Tate Stillwell, Jim Stillwell, John Stillwell; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Curt; brother-in-law, Arnold Stillwell; and sister-in-law, Harriet Lizut.