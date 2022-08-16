Lois Stroud, 81, of Fergus Falls, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Lois Amy Marsh was born July 3, 1941, to Nicholas and Pearl (Willard) Marsh in Willow City, ND. She graduated from Minot High School in 1959.
On January 13, 1962, Lois married Rodney Stroud in Minot.
She worked as personal secretary to a division manager at MDU from 1959-1962 and was the secretary/receptionist for Marsh Heating and AC from 1983-1985.
Lois was a very devout Christian her entire life. She loved gardening, playing piano, singing, cooking, baking, playing with her grandchildren, and reading.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Nicholas and Pearl; four brothers, and three sisters.
Lois is survived by her husband, Rodney Stroud of Fergus Falls; her children, Scott (Sue) Stroud of Fergus Falls, Shawn (Amy) Stroud of Salinas, CA, Steve (Diana) Stroud of Dickinson, ND, and Shannon (Shauna) Stroud of Duluth; two sisters; a brother; 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and resume one-hour prior to the service.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: David Bergh and Jake Nelson.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
