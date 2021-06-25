Lois Ann Susag, age 76, of Battle Lake, passed away very peacefully on June 21, 2021, while visiting family in Lanesboro.
She was born on October 18, 1944, to Engolf and Pauline (Glud) Haugan in Fergus Falls. Most of her childhood was spent in the Foxhome area and Lois graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1962.
On August 7, 1965, she married David Susag Sr. at Augustana Church in Fergus Falls. During their 56 years of marriage, wherever they lived, whether in Hawley, Hitterdal, Lake City or Battle Lake, they enjoyed making new friends. Lois was very outgoing and had a variety of jobs including caring for others as a nurses aide, picking up and delivering milk, farming together as a family and working in a bakery as well as at several dry cleaners.
Lois loved to be with people and was a second mom and grandma to many children during her lifetime. She liked to bake and often shared her Norwegian heritage. Her hobbies included flower gardening, quilting and reading books. She was active in Sons of Norway and TOPS and volunteered at Good Samaritan Society and Eagle Lake Quilters.
Lois is survived by her husband, David Susag Sr. of Battle Lake, two sons David Jr. (Lynn) of Lanesboro, and Stuart Sr. (Nora) of Las Vegas, Nevada. Grandchildren Stuart Jr. (Tierra), Dustin and Samantha, three great-grandchildren, one brother, Robert Glud, one sister, Judith (Roger) Biss, brother-in-laws, Glen Susag and Alvin Anderson Jr., sister-in-law, Linda Haugan and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Florence Wehrenberg and Victoria Anderson, brother, Curtis Haugan, brother-in-laws, Robert Smedberg and Carter Elliot and sister-in-laws, Mary Smedberg, Arlys Elliot and Karen Susag.
The funeral will take place at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church in rural Battle Lake on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Immediately following the service, friends and family are invited to join for food and fellowship.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake.
Condolences: www.GlendeNilson.com.