Lois Margaret Tassler, 96, of Fergus Falls passed away Thursday, July 15 at Pioneer Care Center. Lois was born on June 26, 1925, in New Ulm, to John and Esther (Wegner) Hubert. She grew up on the family farm in Cottonwood County with her two sisters and one brother.
She attended Lamberton High School where she participated in 4-H and was an accomplished pianist for the choir and other school events. Lois graduated in 1943. On June 8, 1946, she was united in marriage to Zane Tassler in Lamberton.
After high school, Lois worked in administrative positions and as a homemaker. After settling in Fergus Falls, she worked for the state of Minnesota for several years before retiring in 1987.
Lois enjoyed hosting family and friends at their summer home on Long Lake. Her hobbies included baking, collecting recipes and she was an avid reader. Family was very important to Lois and she was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Zane, parents, John and Esther, sister, Virginia Bryan, and brother, Sherman Hubert.
She is survived by three daughters, Jane (Robert) Bellman of Richland Center, Wisconsin, Marilyn (Jim) Thompson of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Gayle (Mike) Heiden of Stillwater; sister, Phyllis (Jim) Behrends of Battle Lake; grandchildren, Rob (Vanessa) Bellman, Julie (Shawn) Copple, Sara (Mychal) Gorden, Zach (Valerie) Thompson, David (Stephanie) Heiden, Joe Heiden (Taylor Drees); great-grandchildren, Sophie and Madeline Bellman, Kylie, Micah and Kinsey Copple, Ava and Zayne Gorden, Stella and Quinten Thompson; great-great-grandchild, Emery Scheuer.
Memorials are preferred to the Federated Church, American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home chapel in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Rev. Doug Dent.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.