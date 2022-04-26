Lon Moe
1943-2022
Lon (Lonnie) Henry Moe, 79 of Fergus Falls passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2022.
He was born to Oliver Feltman and Lillian Margaret (Kugler) on February 27, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO. Lon graduated in 1961 from Fergus Falls High School. After high school he traveled to California to spend time with Aunt Doris then returned to MN in 1963. He married the love of his life, Sonja L. Sneva in Fergus Falls on November 29, 1963.
Lon began his career working for the bakery, he always loved a good donut! Always up for a challenge, he shifted gears to learn the art of dry-cleaning then bought One Hour Martinizing in Hastings, MN. In 1977 he sold the business to pursue the dream of raising his family in his hometown of Fergus Falls. With his entrepreneurial spirit renewed, he decided to give shoes a try purchasing both Daily Shoes and Champs Shoes. Although he loved outfitting the town in shoes, dry-cleaning was where he wanted to be. He purchased Frees Cleaners and renamed the business to Rainbow Cleaners. He was a proud small business owner that loved serving the Fergus Falls and surrounding areas for many years.
Lon was blessed with the gift of giving to others especially in the area of food and fellowship. He loved to entertain both family and friends. He couldn’t cook for less than an army so leftovers were always packaged up and delivered to those who could use a hot cooked meal. His jovial nature was evident in his gregarious laugh and his sparkling eyes! He was known to impact everyone he met. He loved beautiful things and was a man of many interests; gardening, antiques, furniture, re-decorating, cars, tinkering around, yard work, road trips, and especially cooking and entertaining. He was a man full of compassion yet had an enviable work ethic. Lon was a role model for his children and grandchildren in this way!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Oliver Moe; beloved son, Jeffrey P. Moe; aunts and uncle, Doris (Kugler) Jensen of Yuba City, AZ, Clarence and Audrey Kugler, and Marian Palmer; mother and father-in-law, George and Edith Sneva, and brothers-in-law, Gordon (Elaine), Forest (Pat) and Ervin Sneva.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife, Sonja (Sneva) Moe; daughters, Lauri (Steve) Matenaer and Sheri (Mike) Johnson; grandchildren, Cole and Gabe Matenaer, Alex and Devany Johnson, Autumn and Hanna Moe; his first great-granddaughter, Anabella Matenaer; his brother, Dennis (Barbara) Moe of CA; nephew, Steve (AnnMarie) Moe; niece, Sandra Moe; brother-in-law, Byron (Dorris) Sneva; sister-in-law, Evelyn Sneva, and we can’t forget the multitudes of loving Sneva family members across the globe.
A celebration of life will be held at his favorite place “the summer cottage” early summer.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
