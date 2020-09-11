Lon J. Rylander, 64, of Ashby, died at his residence on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
He was born on February 21, 1956, in Alexandria, to Glenn and Lorraine (Stenstrom) Rylander. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ashby. He graduated from Ashby High School. After his graduation, he attended North Dakota State School of Science. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Anita Pesch, on April 2, 1977, in Elbow Lake. Lon lived in Ashby for his entire life and began his working career in auto body for Allen Boe and Bob Moore Ford. He was later employed by Dieseth Specialty Company. For the past 40 years, he has been at First State Bank of Ashby, serving several years as president and CEO.
Lon was a member of the Ashby Fire Department and ambulance EMT, Lions Club, Coots Unlimited, where he was the treasurer for many years, First Presbyterian Church and was an elder and treasurer and Sunday school teacher. He was also a member of the Dollars for Scholars, involved with the Meals on Wheels program and was a member of the Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota where he was a past chairman.
Lon enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, cars, hunting, fishing, music and enjoying the outdoors. He particularly enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren and family and the time he was able to spend at the “Windsor Inn” with his sons and grandsons. Lon was known for his smile and he never knew a stranger.
Lon is survived by his wife, Anita; his two sons and their families: Jason (Darcy) Rylander and Rivers and Cove of Bemidji, and Dallas (Lex) Rylander and Carver, Brooks and Willow of Ashby; his siblings: LaeDean (Jim) Pischke of Alexandria, Butch (BJ) Rylander of Ashby, Gloria Crosby of Pine Island, Florida, and Jim (Joyce) Rylander of Ashby; brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy Bertram and Brenda (Mark) Gillaspey and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Don and Gloria Pesch; a brother-in-law, Ron Bertram and a nephew, Jacob Gillaspey.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Ashby Legacy Fund or First Presbyterian Church of Ashby.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m.. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Ashby.
Funeral service will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Ashby School baseball field.
Burial will be at Pelican Lake Cemetery in Ashby.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Ashby.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.