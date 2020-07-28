Lorella Elaine Hartman, 86, of Dalton, passed away peacefully at her home after a brief battle with ovarian cancer.
Lorella was born on August 3, 1933, in Eagle Lake Township of Otter Tail County, the daughter of Joseph and Hulda (Runningen) Swenson. She was baptized and confirmed at Grue Lutheran Church. She attended School District #67 and graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1951. She worked at FW Woolworth as a clerk and bookkeeper. She also spent 21 years as an Avon representative and loved caring for and serving her customers, and in most recent years loved writing the Dalton News for the Ashby-Dalton Post.
On August 28, 1960, she married George L. Hartman at Grue Lutheran Church. The couple resided in rural Dalton where they farmed in Tumuli Township until 1996 when they moved into Dalton where she currently resided.
She was a member of Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church, where she served in many capacities – Church board secretary, Mission Circle, WMF, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and vacation Bible school. She and George also served at the Wilderness Bible Camp, and annually cooked for the youth at Faith Haven Bible Camp. Lorella also was a faithful member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Haug-Hammer Post #508 of Dalton, Pederson-Tripp Post #357 of Ashby, along with the Gideon’s International and Thrivent Financial, where she also held numerous offices. Her hobbies included needlework, collecting Avon memorabilia and most of all enjoying gatherings of family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, George Hartman; parents, Joseph and Hulda Swenson; sisters, Marilyn, Harriet and Shirley; and brothers, John and Joel.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynelle of Dalton; brothers-in-law, Werner Knapp of Parkers Prairie and Roy Mickelson Jr. of Vining; nieces and nephews, Brad Sandahl, Wayne Sandahl, Charlene Meers, Carol Dumonceaux, Michael Mickelson, Jasson Mickelson, Donna Sowers, Danny Hutchinson, Terry McNeice, Gail Schneeberger and Lisa Pikop; along with numerous great nephews and nieces, and special grandchildren: Taylor (Jack) Mundis, Emily (Carl) Juhl, Peter (Chandler), Amy, Andrew, Isaac, Hannah and Luke Johnson.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Public service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton.
The Rev. Mark Johnson will officiate.
Interment will be at Zion Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.