Loren Joseph Frigaard, child of God, was born October 2, 1940 to Joseph and Evelyn (Swendsrud) Frigaard.
He died March 13, 2022 at his residence.
Loren was life-long member of Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church of Dalton Minnesota. He was also a member of the Lions Clubs International and the American Legion.
April 16, 1970, Loren married Shirley. Together they raised four children; Lynnette Nelson, Lori (Dean) Thorsen, Kyle (Christy) Frigaard and Kari (Tim) Gulovich. Loren and Shirley worked side by side on their century-old farm, milking cows, raising chickens and beef cattle and sowing and reaping small grains. They instilled into their children, a love and respect for all things God created; animals, nature and people.
Loren was a grandfather to ten; Race and Dain Nelson, Jessica (Chad) Mammenga, Mitchell Thorsen, Theodore Frigaard, Chandler (Peter) Johnson, Emily and Kellen Frigaard, Elizabeth and Anika Gulovich. He was also “Papa Great” to four little ones: Harper, Everett and Graham Mammenga and Joseph Johnson. They were all a source of great delight to Loren. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Jo Schroeder. Loren is preceded in death by his brother, Daryl Frigaard.
Funeral: Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church of Dalton Minnesota
Internment: Our Saviors Cemetery of Dalton Minnesota
A private family service will be held.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone