Loren Noble Fronning, 84, of Fergus Falls, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 16, 2023, surrounded by his daughter and son-in-law at his home.
Loren Noble Fronning was born March 15, 1938, to Noble T. and Corinne J. (Tisdel-Hoff) Fronning in Wadena, MN. At a young age the family moved from Wadena to Fergus Falls. He attended District 118 Country school thru eighth grade and then Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1956. He went to California in 1959 and came back to Fergus Falls to help his father farm. He served in the National Guard until 1965. Through the years he worked for Soliah and Braatz delivering fuel oil and for Sash and Door manufacturing doors. The most important job to him was being a farmer. Farming was Loren’s passion.
On September 20, 1969, Loren married Marian Jane Loften. The couple had three children Paul, Susan, and Karla.
He was a member of the Elks Club 1093, Aastad Lutheran Church, and served on the board of the Farmer’s Elevator.
Farm and all things farming were his favorite activities. He also enjoyed reading the newspaper front to back and coffee at Big Chief, and most recently, going for coffee with the Aastad/Rock Prairie Gang. He collected farming hats and mugs. Loren was a Ford and Case IH man.
Loren was a simple man. He didn’t need, nor want, the extravagant things life had to offer. He was a proud man. He was happy doing what he loved. He knew the value of a hard day’s work. He was the epitome of a Farmer, strong and hardworking. There are no simple words we could possibly say about Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, or Friend that could compare to the Wonderful Man he was. Although we are grieving this immense loss, we are happy that he is no longer in pain. He lived a great life and would want us all to celebrate his life the same way he lived it, with dignity, honesty, and simplicity.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Noble and Corinne Fronning; his sister and brother-in-law, Arvalee and Arvid “Bud” Bergerson; sister, Jean Heib; brother, Lynn Fronning, and nephew, Brett Bergerson.
Loren is survived by his children, Paul of Fergus Falls, Susan (Marc) Stratton of Fergus Falls, and Karla Fronning of East Grand Forks; grandchildren, Kyla, Tyrell, Ethan, and Quentin Fronning, Nickolas Fronning, Abby and Katie Dorn, and Sydney Homstad; great-granddaughter, Astrid Rose Fronning; brother, Dale Fronning of Fergus Falls; former spouse, Marian Fronning; brother-in-law, Clifford Hieb, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Jerry Peterson, SAM
Interment: Aastad Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls, MN spring of 2023.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
