Loren Thormodson, 77, of Dalton, died Sunday July 26, 2020, at Sanford Health, Fargo, after a short battle with cancer.
Loren was born May 18, 1943, on the family farm in St. Olaf Township to Oliver and Minnie (Berger) Thormodson. He resided on the farm his entire life. He attended country school at District 9 and graduated from West Central School of Agriculture in Morris. He was a member of the Army Reserves from 1961-69.
On October 3, 1970, Loren married Deborah Goese at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. They made their home on the family farm where Loren milked cows for 40 years. The last 20 years he drove for People’s Express and enjoyed all the people he met.
He was a member of Our Saviors-Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church. He had many hobbies, including bowling and golfing, and watching all Minnesota sports. For the last 13 years, he most enjoyed being “Papa” to his grandchildren spending hours driving them around on the tractor.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Oliver and Minnie Thormodson; brother and sister-in-law, Nelvin and Mildred Thormodson; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Roger Ledding, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Len Ward, Norm Degelman, and Howard and Luwana Goese, and his infant twin brother, Orren.
Loren is survived by his wife, Debbie; two daughters, Kelly Thormodson, Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, and Karla (Michael) Isley, Reiles Acres, North Dakota; one son, Kyle (Cynthia) Thormodson, Dilworth; four grandchildren, Molly, Hailey, Oliver, and Isaac; three sisters, Delores Wessels, Mavis Degelman and Jane Ward, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Public walk-through visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Masks required.
A private family service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, with livestream at 3:30 p.m. Please refer to the tribute wall for a link to the livestream.
The Rev. Wes Moir will officiate.
Interment will be at Our Saviors Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements are with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the West Central School of Agriculture Alumni Fund at the University of Minnesota Morris.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.