Lorena Ione (Carter) Larson, 95, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Lorena was born January 25, 1925, to Howard and Alta Carter in Hand County, South Dakota. She grew up in Aitkin in the early years, however spent most of her life in Brainerd. She worked in the family laundry business in Brainerd and also was an usher at the local movie theater. She met Gerald Larson and they were married June 21, 1946, in Brainerd. The couple resided in the same home in Brainerd for over 50 years. In 2007, due to declining health she moved to Fergus Falls to live with her daughter Linda. Most recently she became a resident of PioneerCare in February 2018.
She devoted her life to taking care of her family and loving them. She taught them how to be good people.
She loved dancing, music, playing dice, watching Dr. Phil, listening to books on tape and going on road trips to visit family.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Gerald Larson; daughter, Connie Kay Johnson; granddaughter, Heather Rudbeck; parents, Howard and Alta, and siblings, Helen, Mabel, Robert, Marie, Marion, Alfred and Alvin.
Lorena is survived by her children, David (Violet) Larson of Staples, Linda Knutson of Fergus Falls, and Robert (Sandi) Larson of Moncks Corner, South Carolina; son-in-law, Kent Johnson of Brainerd; grandchildren, Tom (Lonnie) Larson, Kelli (Bruce) Weaver, Heidi (Ted) Mossman, Chris (Karla) Johnson, Tim (Jessica) Larson, Marissa (Jonathan) Whetsell, and Shaun Larson; great-grandchildren, Avery Johnson, Taylor (Nycole) Larson, Aubrey and Sara Whetsell, Trey and Mathew Mossman, Seth and Ryan Larson, Kyle (Monica) Metz, and Kerri Holm; great-great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Camryn Larson, Isaiah Holm, Griffin and Harper Jorud, Jayden and Landyn Metz.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Lorena’s tribute wall for a recording of the service.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.