Lorena Ione (Carter) Larson, 95, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family gathering will be held. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Lorena’s tribute wall for a recording of the service.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorena Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.