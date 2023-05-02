Loretta Haukebo, 95, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Barrett Care Center in Barrett.
Loretta was born April 18, 1928, to Otto and Jennie (Flengstad) Kolstad in Underwood. She attended School District 49 in Underwood and graduated in 1946 from Underwood High School. She furthered her education at Fergus Falls Junior College where she obtained an A.A. degree and graduated from Moorhead State College with a B.S. degree.
On June 26, 1948, she married Clifton “Clif” Haukebo in Underwood. She was an elementary teacher (K-6) in Parkers Prairie, Ottertail City, Elizabeth and rural Battle Lake School District. She was also a substitute teacher in several school districts in Fergus Falls, both in the public schools and parochial schools.
Loretta enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, looking for recipes, drawing house plans, and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing piano, playing cards and having coffee. She enjoyed traveling immensely – visiting Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Austria, Saudi Arabia and throughout the United States.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clif; son-in-law, Mark Silber; sister, Janet Maloney; brother, Chester Kolstad; sister-in-law, Elaine Nelson.
Loretta is survived by her children, Betty (Bob) Torgrimson of Ashby, Jane Just (Mark Silber) of Arden Hills, and Shirley (Selvin) Richter of Fergus Falls; grandchildren: Ryan (Ginger) Torgrimson, Randy (Laurie) Torgrimson, Tyler (Kara) Torgrimson, Joshua (Kate) Richter, Daniel (Nikki) Richter, Matthew Richter (Jamie Meadows), and Tascha Just; great-grandchildren: Alex and Jennifer Torgrimson, Gunnar, Kelsey, and Jakob Torgrimson, Calvin and Forrest Torgrimson, Jada and Madi Just, Benjamin and Jamisen Richter, Wyatt, Wynnston, and Wyllow Richter, and Xavier Richter. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Eastby
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the exceptional care provided by the Barrett Care Center. To all who have offered condolences, thoughts and prayers, the family expresses their gratitude.
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Reverend David Strom.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
