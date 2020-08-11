Loretta Mae Kjono, 88, of Bagley, and former longtime resident of Fergus Falls, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at Cornerstone Nursing and Rehab Center in Bagley.
She was born December 4, 1931, in Elizabeth, the daughter of Alfred and Freida (Sheffler) Norgren. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Elizabeth. She was united in marriage to Vernon Kjono on August 17, 1957, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Vergas. The couple made their home in Fergus Falls. Loretta worked at Star Laundry and then at the Regional Treatment Center until she retired in 1994. She enjoyed gardening and camping at the lake.
Loretta is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, three sisters-in-law: Inez Norgren, Carol Norgren and Ruth Anderson, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vernon, two brothers, Alfred Norgren III and James Norgren, and one sister, Gladys Davis.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Faith Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
