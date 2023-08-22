Loretta Larson

Loretta Larson, 92, of Pelican Rapids and Perham, MN, died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at her cottage on Crystal Lake with loving friends and family by her side.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?